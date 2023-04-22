At least eleven prisoners from a prison in western Honduras were shot this Friday in a shooting that authorities attribute to a plan by two gangs for a mass escape.

According to a concise official version, The gang members, from the M-13 and 18 neighborhoods, caused the shooting in the Ilama prison with the plan of a massive escape once they were hospitalized in a public hospital in the city of Santa Bárbara, western department of the same name.

In a statement, the Secretary of Security indicated that people who would pose as relatives of the injured were going to attack the prison guards in the hospital to carry out the escape.

The official version adds that some videos are being analyzed in which some gang members waiting in emergency rooms.

The violent act is the third that has been registered in the last two weeks in at least four prisons, and the second after the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, appointed the Vice Minister of Security, Julissa Villanueva, for an intervention in the penitentiary system, made up of 25 prisons, of which four were declared of ” maximum security” during the last government.

In the first violent act, in four prisons simultaneously, On April 8, one inmate died and eleven others were injured.

Villanueva announced this week some of the measures that will be taken in all prisons, for which he said he will have the support of various institutions and the international community.

