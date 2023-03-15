At least 11 miners have died and 17 remain trapped after several explosions in coal mines in the municipality of Sutatausa, in the department of Cundinamarca, in central Colombia, official sources reported on Wednesday.

The explosions, which were generated by the accumulation of gas inside the mines, occurred on Tuesday night in the El Cajón area, where dozens of miners worked in several underground galleries from which coal is extracted manually, explained the Governor of the department Nicolás García.

President Gustavo Petro confirmed the news and sent a message of solidarity to the families of the deceased: “What happened in the Sutatausa mine was an unfortunate tragedy, where 11 people died. We are making every effort with the Cundinamarca government to rescue the trapped people alive. A hug of solidarity to the victims and their families, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

“The last report we have, at 5.20 in the morning, on the situation that occurred in a mine in the municipality of Sutatausa, in the village of El Cajón, is of two people recovered alive, 11 deceased and 17 people who are still They find themselves trapped in the mines”, the governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, said at first. Lifeguards from the National Mining Agency (ANM), firefighters, the Red Cross, Civil Defense and other organizations continue to rescue the municipality, located about two hours north of Bogotá.

The captain of the Cundinamarca Fire Department, Álvaro Farfán, explained that the first explosion was caused by an accumulation of gases, causing “a chain reaction” that affected five other mines, according to local media reports. “These mines were full of methane gas and also coal dust. These five mines are connected to each other and there was a chain reaction. The explosion of a mine is generated and later the other four ”, he explained.

“There were 30 miners, seven of them managed to get out by their own means, but unfortunately we have 11 victims. We are still looking for 19 people”, said Captain Farfán. Later, the emergency teams managed to rescue one more person.

In the department of Cundinamarca and neighboring Boyacá there are hundreds of coal mines in which thousands of miners work, not always with the necessary safety conditions, which has caused several accidents with fatalities over the last decades.

