Between Thursday (1st) and Friday (2), at least 11 priests and deacons were kidnapped by Nicaraguan police in the country’s capital, Managua, and in the city of Juigalpa, according to media outlets such as Infobae and the Nicaraguan 100% Notícias.

Nicaraguan lawyer and human rights defender Martha Molina described this new action by the regime of dictator Daniel Ortega as the “worst phase of repression since April 2018”, when there was a series of protests in the Central American country.

Exiled parish priest Edwing Román accused Ortega and his deputy Rosario Murillo of taking advantage of the world’s attention on the protests in Venezuela to arrest priests and continue the persecution against the Catholic Church.

Both spoke out on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts. The Catholic University Organization of that country published the photos and names of the religious people arrested in the last 48 hours:

In another move against the Catholic Church, the local government has been targeting Catholic media outlets. In early July, for example, the Interior Ministry ordered the closure of the 40-year-old Rádio Maria Association and 12 other non-profit organizations in the country.

Priests arrested in Nicaragua suffer torture

Created by the United Nations (UN), the Group of Experts on Human Rights in Nicaragua released a report last week. According to the group, priests arrested in Nicaragua in recent years have suffered torture. They have also been forced to strip naked, in addition to suffering other violations.

According to the group, the actions of the dictatorial regime constitute a crime against humanity. The acts allegedly took place in detention centers of the country’s national politics.

“These acts include: lengthy interrogations, threats, forced nudity, prohibition of communication with other detainees, inadequate food and, in some cases, smaller food portions than those corresponding to ordinary prisoners, continuous artificial light, and conditions of isolation,” the Group denounced.