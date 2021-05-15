At least 11 people, including seven children, were killed when a van fell into a canal in eastern Pakistan, the agency reported on Saturday, May 15. Xinhua…

The van, which carried 11 passengers, sank in a canal in the eastern province of Punjab, the report said. Among the dead were seven children, three women and one man, all of whom were members of the same family.

It is noted that the van flew off the road due to the fact that the driver lost control.

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that in Iraq at least 14 people were killed in an accident on the bus. The minivan collided with a passenger bus, after which both cars caught fire. The passengers could not get out and burned alive, three were rescued.