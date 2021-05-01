A thunderstorm with hail and hurricane winds hit the city of Nantong in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu, killing 11 people and injuring more than 100 more. This is reported on May 1 Xinhua with reference to local authorities.

Bad weather was observed in the region on April 30 from 18:00 to 22:00 local time (13: 00-17: 00 Moscow time).

“11 people were killed and 102 were injured as a result of severe storms that hit the city of Nantong in eastern China on Friday evening,” the text said.

It is noted that in some areas hail fell with a diameter of 1 to 3 cm, and wind gusts reached 45 m / s. More than 3 thousand residents were evacuated from the region.

As a result of strong winds, transmission lines, houses, buildings and cars were damaged. Rescuers will eliminate its consequences.

In addition, the element overturned the boat, in which there were 11 people, two were pulled out of the water, the search for nine people continues.

On April 26, Beijing announced heightened alert levels due to strong winds and an impending dust storm, already the fourth this year.