Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

At least 11 dead when a boat capsizes in Puerto Rico

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Shipwreck in Puerto Rico

View of the rescue of the ship that capsized in western Puerto Rico.

Photo:

AFP / US Coast Guard

View of the rescue of the ship that capsized in western Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard reported that they have rescued 31 people.

At least 11 people died this Thursday when a boat capsized with dozens of migrants on board in western Puerto Rico., according to the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard indicated on its official Twitter account that so far they have managed to rescue 31 survivors, 11 women and 20 men.

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#dead #boat #capsizes #Puerto #Rico

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Debate - Legislative in France: will Macron retain the majority in the National Assembly?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.