At least 11 police officers were killed and seven others were injured.s this Friday in an assault against a Police station in the conflictive province of Sistan and Balochistan, in the southeast of Iran.

A group of armed men attacked a police station in the city of Raskwhich caused a confrontation with the security forces, reported the deputy governor of the province, Alireza Marhamati, quoted by the official IRNA agency.

The lieutenant governor also indicated that several assailants were killed and wounded in the attack, although he did not reveal their number.

After a long confrontation, the security forces managed to control the attack.

“Eleven police officers were killed and others were injured,” Marhamati said.

The source assured that the situation is “normal” in the city of Rask and that “the necessary measures have been taken.”

The seven injured were taken to a hospital and several of them are in serious condition, according to IRNA.

The attack was claimed by the Sunni group Yeish al Adl, opposed to the Shiite regime of Tehranaccording to the state media of the Persian country.

In mid-November, three members of Yeish al Adl were executed for their involvement in two bomb attacks in Sistan Balochistan in 2019.

The region of Sistan and Balochistan has a majority Sunni population and extremist groups of that branch of Islam opposed to the Shiite Government in Tehran operate there, as well as gangs of smugglers and drug traffickers.

The area also borders the Balochistan province of Pakistan, one of the most dangerous regions in the country and where the Taliban and independence groups operate.

In recent months there have been several attacks against police stations and members of the security forces in this province, which was the scene of strong protests in the demonstrations sparked by the death of the young Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

Thus, at the end of July four traffic police officers were killed in an attack in the city of Zahedan, capital of the province of Sistan and Balochistan.

That same month, two other police officers were killed in an attack on a police station also in Zahedan.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO