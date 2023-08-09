At least 11 people have died this Wednesday after a fire in a summer residence for the disabled in the French town of Wintzenheim, in the Alsace region, about 70 kilometers south of Strasbourg. “We believe we have located the 11 bodies,” a firefighter told the country’s Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, while she was visiting the scene of the incident. Eight bodies have been found and another three have been located under the rubble, according to Reuters. “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” Borne had published on social networks before she went to Alsace.

The France 3 television channel has reported that 10 adults with disabilities and a staff member were among the missing. The summer residence was rented by a charity that deals with people with learning disabilities, the public television channel added.

Firefighters search for possible victims after putting out the fire in the residence, this Wednesday in Wintzenheim (France). SEBASTIEN BOZON (AFP)

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Wednesday morning, without elaborating, that there were likely to be several fatalities after the fire ripped through 300 square meters of the 500-square-meter building. Rescue operations are still underway and 17 people have been evacuated, one of whom has been transferred to a hospital, the prefecture has reported.

The missing belonged to a group of residents of the city of Nancy, about a two-hour drive away. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. and firefighters put it out quickly, according to the prefecture. French President Emmanuel Macron posted a message on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter: “In Wintzenheim, flames engulfed a rural house that provided accommodation for people with disabilities and their caregivers. In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thanks to our security forces and emergency services ”, he declared shortly before the first fatalities were confirmed.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Tennis | Russian and Belarusian tennis players can continue on professional tours - countries will be closed for team competitions subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.