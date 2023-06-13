Kryvyi Rih, in central Ukraine and the hometown of President Volodimir Zelensky, was the center of a new series of airstrikes by Russian troops on June 13. At least 11 civilians were killed and 28 wounded, local authorities confirmed. kyiv and other cities in the invaded nation were also the scene of attacks. Meanwhile, Russia denounced that a Ukrainian attack in Zaporizhia, in the south of the country, claimed the life of a high military command from Moscow.

Rescuers try to find survivors after a barrage of Russian missiles hit the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

The main target of the attack was a five-story residential building, which caught fire and from where the Police helped evacuate dozens of residents who woke up at dawn on June 13 to the loud noise of the explosions.

However, at least 11 people died and 28 were injured. The number of fatalities could increase because around seven civilians were reported missing after the assault, according to the mayor of the town, Oleksandr Vilkul.

“We were sleeping, all the windows were broken. I’m still confused about how it all happened. At first there was a loud crash, the cars caught fire, the window here flew out (…) It was very loud,” described Irina Kudravtseva, one of the evacuated residents.

A resident of the building in Kryvyi Rih hit by a Russian rocket showed the aftermath in her apartment. 📹: snezhkabyuvol/Instagram pic.twitter.com/RJpKL4DVKS — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 13, 2023



Other buildings in the city, the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, were also hit by Russian shells, amid what Kiev called a “massive missile attack” by Russia.

Subsequently, the emergency services of the invaded country managed to extinguish the flames of all the affected buildings, as well as trees and at least three vehicles.

But Kryvyi Rih was not the only target of the invading troops on Tuesday.

Ukraine reports Russian attacks in kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities

In the early hours of the day, air-raid sirens blared across the country, whose army said its forces destroyed at least 10 of the 14 cruise missiles fired by Moscow, as well as one of four drones launched, in Iranian manufacturing.

In the Kiev region, to which the city of the same name belongs, the Ukrainian Air Force assured that it repelled the attacks when its defense systems destroyed all the projectiles that were headed for the capital.

“No information on casualties or damage has yet been received,” said the head of the city’s military administration, Serhiy Popko.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, in the east, civilian infrastructure was attacked by a drone, according to the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

“According to initial reports, a utility company in the Kyivskyi district as well as a warehouse in the Saltivskyi district were damaged. A fire broke out as a result of the explosion in the latter,” the official said.

A man looks at the rubble of a building badly damaged by a Russian military strike, in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine on June 11, 2023. © Reuters/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Likewise, air strike alerts sounded in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast and the neighboring regions of Donetsk and Poltava.

Russia denounces that a high military command of its Army died in a Ukrainian air attack

The Russian state media and bloggers, endorsed by Moscow to broadcast information about the war, stated that on Monday, June 12, the Ukrainian military carried out an assault on the battlefront of Zaporizhia, in the south of the attacked nation, in which a senior citizen died. military command of the invading troops.

“As a result of an enemy missile attack, the chief of staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, Major General Sergei Goryachev, was killed,” prominent pro-war blogger Voenkor said in a Telegram post.

He is a Moscow-decorated commander who previously led his country’s troops in the breakaway region of Transnistria, in Moldova, whom the invading army described as “one of the most brilliant and effective military leaders.”

Another Russian general killed in Ukraine During the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia lost another general. Maj. Gen. Sergei Goryachev, chief of staff of the 35th Field Army, died after a missile attack on July 12, Z-propagandists reported. At the beginning of the invasion… pic.twitter.com/erNQ6uhqxX – NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 12, 2023



The Russian media highlighted that the soldier probably died after an assault with a Storm Shadow cruise missile, supplied by the United Kingdom.

The West has pointed out that more than a dozen Russian generals have been killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine. However, those figures have not been confirmed by the Kremlin.

Zaporizhia, one of the four regions that Russia annexed in disputed referendums in September 2022, is one of the main focuses of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. About 80% of that area is controlled by Vladimir Putin’s military.

With Reuters and local media