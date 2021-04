Eight wagons of a convoy heading from Cairo to Mansura derailed near the city of Toukh Image of the event. / EFE | Video: Atlas

At least 11 dead and about 100 injured caused a train derailment north of Cairo on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported.

Eight wagons of a convoy heading from Cairo to Mansura derailed near the city of Toukh in the Nile Delta region, about 40 kilometers north of the capital, the report added.