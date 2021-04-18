At least 11 people died and nearly a hundred were injured Sunday in a train accident in a town north of Cairo, the Egyptian government said. Four carriages of a train that went from the Egyptian capital to El Mansura derailed near the agricultural city of Tukh, the executive said in a statement, in which he said the causes of the accident were unknown.

“Eleven people died and 98 were injured in the Tukh train accident,” in the fertile area of ​​the Nile Delta, said the government, after the first balance sheet of the Ministry of Health did not mention any deaths. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sissi asked the military engineering corps to investigate the causes of the accident.

Some 55 ambulances attended and helped transport the nearly 100 injured, the Health Ministry said. Train accidents tend to occur in Egypt with some regularity, due to the precarious infrastructure and insufficient maintenance.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in March in another railway accident in southern Egypt, the death toll of which was revised upwards several times.