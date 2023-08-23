According to US authorities, so far, 115 people have died as a result of the incident.

US authorities they said on Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) that between 1,000 and 1,100 people are still missing after the fires that hit Maui, one of the islands in the hawaii (USA), on August 8. according to the last balancereleased on Tuesday (22.Aug), 115 people died as a result of the incident.

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) is working to compile the names of all those missing and to identify the victims – so far, only 27 have been recognized.

DNA samples are being collected to identify the dead. The FBI sent agents to other locations to collect material from family members who cannot be on Maui.

“The Maui Police Department, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are doing extremely important work,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

This is already the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history, surpassing a tsunami that killed 61 people in 1960. It is also the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than 100 years.

The fires started on the night of August 8 and left hundreds of hectares burned. The historic town of Lahaina, located in Maui County, was one of the hardest hit. It attracts 2 million tourists a year (about 80% of visitors to the island).