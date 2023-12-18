At least one hundred people died in Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip, and many others were trapped under the rubble, after bombings by the Israeli Army during the night, the enclave's Ministry of Health reported this Monday, December 18.

The balance of the attacks are “More than 100 dead in Jabalia, 100 under the rubble and 20 injured,” the Hamas-controlled ministry reported in a brief statement.

For its part, the Israeli Army confirmed its operations in Jabalia, where troops located some 5,000,000 shekels (1.2 million euros) “designated for terrorist activities within the residence of a senior Hamas terrorist.”

“The funds were found in suitcases along with numerous weapons,” said a military spokesperson, explaining that the troops also destroyed tunnel mouths and attacked infrastructure where explosive devices, military equipment, mortar shells and ammunition were found.

On Sunday, in Jabalia, Israeli forces stormed the Al Awda hospital, after several days of siege and bombing, and detained its medical staff for four hours during which they were interrogated “in inhumane conditions,” denounced the Gaza Ministry of Health, stating that the director of the hospital was taken into custody to an unknown location.

Israeli troops have besieged, attacked and occupied several of the most important hospitals in the Palestinian enclave, arguing that under their facilities there are tunnels or infrastructure of the Islamist group Hamas, as was the case in the Al Shifa hospital, in Gaza City. .

Also yesterday, Israeli soldiers attacked the Tahrir building of the Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, with an artillery projectile that passed through the wall but did not explode.

This attack caused the death of Dina Abu Mohsen, a 13-year-old girl who was recovering from the amputation of her legs after an Israeli attackassured the ministry.

The Israeli Army assured this Monday that identified “a suspected terrorist cell entering Hamas' terrorist infrastructure in the Khan Yunis area, and ground troops ordered a helicopter to attack and eliminate the cell.”

The troops also located a sniper in a compound in Khan Yunis, who was eliminated, a military spokesman said.

Ground fighting in the southern Strip left four more Israeli soldiers aged between 20 and 26 dead. of which three lost their lives on Sunday, adding a total of 126 soldiers fallen since the ground incursion began on October 27.

The war broke out on October 7 after a Hamas attack that included the launching of thousands of missiles towards Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in Israeli towns near the Strip.

Since then, Israel has counterattacked by air, land and sea, causing more than 19,000 deaths and 51,000 injuries – most of them women and children – in the Strip, in addition to 1.9 million displaced people, 85% of the total population, which They survive in tents in the middle of winter and in the midst of a deep humanitarian crisis due to the collapse of hospitals, the outbreak of epidemics and the shortage of drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

Israel awaits the official visit of the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, this Monday. amid increasing international pressure for a ceasefire.

The United Nations Security Council could vote this same day on a new resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza and on access to Gaza for humanitarian aid, after the United States, Israel's main partner and arms supplier, recently blocked a resolution approved in this regard.

