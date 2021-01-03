Attacks on two villages rock Niger on the day the presidential election results are announced. The state appears helpless.

COTONOU taz | Once again they got on mopeds and caused one of the biggest massacres Niger has ever seen in the Tillabéri region. On Saturday, suspected terrorists attacked the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye near the Malian border, murdered at least 100 people and injured another 20, according to Interior Minister Alkache Alhada.

Which militia they belong to was not yet known on Sunday afternoon. Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups as well as the al-Qaeda operate in the region “Islamic State of the Greater Sahara” (ISGS). However, the fighters are often less convinced Islamists than mercenaries who change their employers.

It is said that the attack was an act of revenge. Young people from Tchombangou had previously formed a self-defense alliance – state protection is often lacking in the rural areas of Niger – and killed two suspected terrorists with machetes. A little later the village was surrounded and the attack began.

The Tillabéri region has been destabilized more and more in the past. Just two weeks ago seven Nigerien soldiers were ambushed there and murdered. Terrorists killed 20 civilians in Anzourou in May 2020. Six weeks later, ten employees of the non-governmental organization “Action and Program in the Sahel” (APIS) were kidnapped.

The state of emergency, which is extended every three months, has long been in force in parts of the region. A year ago, mopeds were banned in some places, but this does not deter attackers in any way. Observers criticize that they are still much more mobile than the security forces.

Between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger

The fact that Tillabéri is particularly affected is also due to its geographical location. The region borders on Mali and Burkina Faso. The long borders are hardly secured. Jihadists are present in large areas in rural Mali and Burkina Faso, they even control some areas and thus invade western Niger. Neither the presence of foreign security forces nor the country’s own military are able to recapture territories.

It lies, according to the think tank International Crisis Group (ICG), also because structures have collapsed: traditional conflict management neither works nor has the state succeeded in building trust with the residents.

In the Diffa region in the southeast – border area with Nigeria and Chad – Boko Haram continues to be active. Only three weeks ago, supporters of this militia attacked Toumour and murdered 34 people.

Runoff election on February 20th

Niger’s security situation has been the subject of much discussion in the past few weeks. The reason for this was the parliamentary and presidential elections on December 27th, in which attacks were expected. In fact, things remained calm on election day. Since none of the 30 presidential candidates achieved an absolute majority, there will be a runoff on February 20.

As before the first ballot, the most promising candidate is Mohamed Bazoum, 61, who was first foreign and then interior minister under outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Bazoum, who received 39.33 percent of the vote, is considered a hardliner who could further restrict civil rights. With 17 percent has ex-president Mahamane Ousmane, 70, also made it into the runoff election. The election commission announced the result on Saturday, shortly before the bloody attack.