At least one hundred people died and another 150 were injured in a fire during a wedding in a ballroom from a small city in northern Iraq, health authorities said.

The medical services of Nineveh province “listed 100 dead and more than 150 injured in the fire at a wedding hall in Al Hamdaniya“, noted the official Iraqi press agency INA, clarifying that it was a “preliminary” assessment.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed these figures to AFP.

At the main hospital in Hamdaniya, a predominantly Christian area east of the metropolis of Mosul, an AFP photographer saw numerous ambulances arriving with sirens on.

Dozens of people gathered in the center’s patio, including relatives of the victims and volunteers who wanted to donate blood, according to the same source.

The crowd was also gathering in front of the open doors of a refrigerated truck carrying several body bags, this photographer noted.

In a statement, the civil defense services reported the presence of prefabricated panels “highly flammable and contrary to safety regulations” in the party room where the catastrophe occurred.

“The fire caused certain parts of the roof to fall, due to the use of highly flammable and inexpensive construction materials,” said the same source.

“Preliminary information indicates that fireworks were used during a wedding, which triggered a fire in the room,” they added in their statement.

Respect for safety regulations in Iraq is lax, both in the construction and transport sectors.

The country, with deteriorated infrastructure after decades of conflict, is regularly the scene of fires or fatal accidents.

