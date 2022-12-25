At least ten skiers have been buried after a snow avalanche occurred in the Lech Zürs ski resort in a mountain range of the Arlberg massif, in the state of Vorarlberg, which shares a border with Tyrol, in Austria. According to information from the Police, the avalanche occurred around 3:00 p.m. (local time) in the Trittkopf area, at an altitude of more than 2,700 meters, and reached ski slope 134 in Balmen. At the moment, it has been possible to rescue at least one of the skiers, who has been injured.

At first, eight helicopters moved to the place of the avalanche, after which a search operation involving more than 200 members of the emergency services has been activated, as reported by the Viennese newspaper Die Presse. Specialized dogs are also being used. “We do everything possible to rescue athletes.”

A helicopter, already collected, after participating in the rescue work of skiers buried in an alpine avalanche in Austria on December 25. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Search and rescue efforts continue, made difficult by the fact that it is already dark in the area. Hermann Fercher, head of the rescue team, told the Austrian public broadcaster ORF that the rescue work could continue “all night”: “The teams are ready for it.” He also added that it was possible to move all the necessary equipment to the area before the sun went down. At that time, the helicopters that participated in the rescue work were also withdrawn – there were up to eight, according to the Austrian agency APA – concentrating all the device in a ground deployment.

In addition, the rescue team has asked the population to report relatives or acquaintances whose whereabouts are unknown, and also that witnesses to the avalanche provide all the information they can.

It is not the first case of an alpine avalanche in recent hours. In the early hours of Sunday there had been another avalanche in the ski resort of Sölden, about 70 kilometers to the southeast. The weather services of the province of Vorarlberg had issued warnings the day before for wind and fresh snow in the area, according to local media.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.