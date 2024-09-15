At least A dozen people died This Sunday, September 15th in the collapse of a three-storey building in northern India, the administrator of the district where the incident occurred told EFE on Sunday.

According to the criteria of

Civil servant Deepak Meena from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh state, cconfirmed that five people survived the collapse and were rescued by the security forces that were deployed in the area since the incident became known.

Rescue operations will continue, although it is believed that There are no possible additional victims or survivors among the rubble of the collapsed building.

Police officers from Meerut and specialized forces from the India’s disaster management (NRDF) and the state of Uttar Pradesh (SRDF).

Asked about the reasons for the collapse, the district administrator has pointed to heavy rains recorded in the area in the last months already the floods consequent, both of which are common in the context of episodes of seasonal rainfall instability that occur every summer during the monsoon in South and Southeast Asia.

However, property collapses are common in India, often due to poor state of infrastructure already lack of maintenance, factors fuelled by corruption and illegal practices in the construction sector, as well as failure to comply with safety regulations.

On September 8th, Eight people died in the city of Lucknowcapital of the state of Uttar Pradesh, so this northern region of India has already faced two deadly landslides so far in September.

EFE