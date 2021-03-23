A gunman on Monday killed at least 10 people, including a police officer, in a supermarket in a residential area of ​​the town of Boulder, Colorado, according to police. Witnesses have described in local media a scene of chaos, with dozens of customers rushing towards the exits after the first shots were heard.

A video recorded by a witness shows the police removing a man in handcuffs from the scene of the crime, bloodied and partially naked. Investigators have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested, but have not yet determined the reason why he opened fire, suddenly and without a word, according to the account of witnesses in local media.

The police also responded to another incident with “an armed and dangerous individual” in another location, five kilometers from the supermarket. It has not transpired whether the two events are related. The city of Boulder, of about 100,000 inhabitants, is home to the University of Colorado and is 40 kilometers northwest of Denver, the state capital.

Dozens of police vehicles and up to three helicopters have attended the shooting. “The whole building is surrounded, you must surrender,” they said to the gunman from outside, with a megaphone. Among the clientele of the supermarket where he has opened fire, there are many families and university students. “My heart is broken as we watch this horrible event in our Boulder community,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweeted.

The tragedy comes less than a week after a 21-year-old individual shot and killed eight people, seven of them women and six of Asian descent, in three massage parlors in Atlanta, the capital of the state of Georgia.

