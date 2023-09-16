At least 10 injured after an explosion at a nightclub in Lima, Peru

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Explosion in nightclub in Lima.
Explosion in a nightclub in Lima.
Among the unofficial versions, they indicate that it could have been a grenade.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
At least ten people were injured this Friday night due to an explosion in a nightclub in Limaas reported by Peruvian authorities, in what several local media attributed to an attack by a group dedicated to extortion.
(Also: The G77+China summit calls for building a new international architecture).
“Professionals from the Mobile Emergency Care System provide care to those affected by an explosion that occurred in (the district of) San Juan de Lurigancho. 3 medical units were deployed. So far, “There are 10 injured people who have been treated at the scene of the incident, of which 3 were transferred to the Hipólito Unanue National Hospital.”indicated the Ministry of Health in a statement on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.
For its part, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) also indicated that it reported an explosion in a public place in San Juan de Lurigancho and personnel from the National Police of Peru (PNP) and the General Fire Department are attending to the emergency.
(Of your interest: They rescue the bodies of crew members from a crashed police helicopter in Panama).
Security camera captures the moment of the grenade explosion at Xanders nightclub.
More than 15 injuries are reported.
🌐San Juan de Lurigancho – Lima – Peru pic.twitter.com/HCKXUh0Qq5
— Roberto (@tramrsec) September 16, 2023
The agency added that it is monitoring what happened in coordination with competent authorities.
Local media reported that an object not yet identified, but that looks like fireworks or a grenade, exploded around 9 pm at the doors of the Xander’s nightclub, located on Los Jardines Avenue, before a concert.
State television TV Perú reported that the reason for the attack is related to a case of extortion.
🇵🇪 | ‼️At least a dozen people were injured after an explosion inside a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho in Lima. The local police indicate that it could be a grenade, since the victims have shrapnel wounds. pic.twitter.com/h4yIjL57cc
— News and curiosities with Hubbl3B (@Hubbl3B) September 16, 2023
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#injured #explosion #nightclub #Lima #Peru
Leave a Reply