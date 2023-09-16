Saturday, September 16, 2023
At least 10 injured after an explosion at a nightclub in Lima, Peru

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in World
0
At least 10 injured after an explosion at a nightclub in Lima, Peru

Explosion in nightclub in Lima

Explosion in nightclub in Lima.

Explosion in a nightclub in Lima.

Among the unofficial versions, they indicate that it could have been a grenade.

At least ten people were injured this Friday night due to an explosion in a nightclub in Limaas reported by Peruvian authorities, in what several local media attributed to an attack by a group dedicated to extortion.

“Professionals from the Mobile Emergency Care System provide care to those affected by an explosion that occurred in (the district of) San Juan de Lurigancho. 3 medical units were deployed. So far, “There are 10 injured people who have been treated at the scene of the incident, of which 3 were transferred to the Hipólito Unanue National Hospital.”indicated the Ministry of Health in a statement on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

For its part, the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) also indicated that it reported an explosion in a public place in San Juan de Lurigancho and personnel from the National Police of Peru (PNP) and the General Fire Department are attending to the emergency.

The agency added that it is monitoring what happened in coordination with competent authorities.

Local media reported that an object not yet identified, but that looks like fireworks or a grenade, exploded around 9 pm at the doors of the Xander’s nightclub, located on Los Jardines Avenue, before a concert.

State television TV Perú reported that the reason for the attack is related to a case of extortion.

EFE

