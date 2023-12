Israel’s war cabinet met with family members of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, this Tuesday (5) | Photo: Reproduction/Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum

A doctor who treated more than 100 civilians rescued from Gaza after the atrocities of October 7 told the American agency AP that at least 10 hostages were sexually abused during captivity.

A new report released this Wednesday (6) details allegations of sexual crime carried out by Hamas terrorists during the attack and, subsequently, against hostages in Gaza. Among the victims are men and women, who reported having been assaulted and sexually abused.

The doctor, who preferred to remain anonymous, did not provide details or names of those involved to protect the identity of the hostages. The statements made corroborate other reports shared during the meeting held between Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and families of the victims, this Tuesday (5).

One of the hostages, Aviva Siegel, who was released from captivity last week and whose husband, an American citizen, is still a hostage, stated during the meeting that “some of the female hostages were being touched” by terrorists at the location where they were being held in the Strip. .

The director of the Forum for Hostages and Missing Families, Ronen Tzur, called the meeting “unusual” but important, as cabinet members heard, for the first time, freed female hostages, who “describe the difficult things that happen in the tunnels, including sexual abuse.”

During the week-long truce, which expired last Friday (1st), 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza: 81 Israelis, 23 Thai citizens and one Filipino.