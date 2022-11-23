Home page World

Of: Katja Thorwarth

Split

At least 10 people die in a shooting attack at a Walmart supermarket in the United States. © dpa

In the United States, an attacker shot at a Walmart supermarket. There are several dead.

Several people were killed in a gun attack at a Walmart supermarket in Virginia. According to the Chesapeake city government, citing the police, a gunman shot at people in the supermarket on Tuesday evening. The attacker himself is now dead.

USA: Dead after shooting in Walmart supermarket

“Our understanding is that there was only one gunman and that he is dead,” police officer Leo Kosinski said, according to NBC News. He added that it is not yet clear how the attacker was killed. Police believe the gun attack took place at the supercenter itself. However, a dead person was found outside the supermarket. The exact number of fatalities was initially unclear, according to the Wusa television station, the police are now assuming up to ten deaths.

More information on the rampage in the United States shortly. (ktho/afp)