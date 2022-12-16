Ten people, including five children, have died this morning in a fire in a seven-story building in Vaulx-en-Velin, a city of 50,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Lyon (France). The causes are unknown. The fire broke out in the property at around 3:12 p.m. this Friday, according to a statement from the prefecture of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Firefighters arrived 13 minutes later. 180 members of this body and 70 vehicles were deployed. By 7:00 a.m., the fire was under control. The Lyon public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

In addition to the 10 dead, four people were seriously injured, and another 20 with minor injuries. Among the slightly injured are two firefighters. The dead children were between three and 15 years old. The testimonies cited by the local media recounted dramatic scenes with people jumping from the windows.

A firefighter next to the burned building, this Friday. Laurent Cipriani (AP)

It is not known if the origin of the fire was fortuitous or intentional. Among other hypotheses, a problem in a boiler or a fire in the garbage has been considered, whose containers are usually on the ground floor of buildings, or on a sofa.

Some neighbors pointed out that the portal of the building was a point of drug trafficking and denounced the abandonment of the neighborhood by the authorities. “In Vaulx-en-Velin there are traffic points, we know where they are,” says a man in a video from the local newspaper Le Progress. “They were on the ground floor and, as if by chance, [el incendio] It has started on the ground floor. At the very least it is strange. Let’s wait for the investigation. But I tell you that everyone knows what’s going on. The people in the neighborhood are afraid, ”he adds.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, traveled to Vaulx-en-Velin and declared that the investigation was open. “It’s too early to draw any conclusions,” he said. “Drugs have become entrenched in certain neighborhoods of the Republic,” he admitted. The minister explained that in the last year the police presence in the neighborhood had been reinforced, and he erroneously stated that on the same night of the fire and in the same building the police arrested traffickers. The information was later denied.

The fire broke out on the ground floor, complicating operations. Firefighters used ladders to rescue neighbors. Le Progress quoted a neighbor identified as Rida: “I have told my son not to go to school today, he is shocked, he has been traumatized by hearing these screams, screams of horror. My legs are shaking”. Another neighbour, Karim, declared: “I have seen a woman burned on her hands and face, and another woman jumping from the fourth floor, she died suddenly, it is atrocious.”

