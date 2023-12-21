Czech police announced this Thursday that a gunman killed at least 10 people and left dozens injured in a university building from the center of the capital Prague, before being “eliminated”.

“11 dead including the attacker, 9 seriously injured, 5-6 moderately serious injuries, up to 10 minor injuries. The numbers may still change,” Prague Medical Rescue Services reported through its X account.

“The armed man was eliminated! The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens injured at the scene,” the police said on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Balcony of Prague University after the shooting reported this Thursday.

According to Czech media, the shooting took place at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in Prague, whose teachers and students were ordered to lock themselves in while the police intervened.

“An unknown person opened fire shortly after 3:00 p.m. at the Faculty of Philosophy of the Charles University in Prague, in Jan Palach Square”, in the heart of the capital, stated Radio Prague International.

(You may be interested: Hamas rejects exchange of hostages for prisoners without a permanent ceasefire in Gaza)

🇨🇿 | URGENT: A shooting at a university in central Prague left several people dead and injured, Czech police said Thursdaypic.twitter.com/cW4XrWVEjW — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) December 21, 2023

The private channel Nova TV reported an explosion and He then indicated that there was an armed man on the roof of the building, in the historic center of Prague.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told public television that “the presence of any other shooter was not confirmed” and urged the population to follow the instructions of the police, who closed the area and asked residents to remain indoors. their houses.

#Prague dead and injured people, a situation not yet controlled by the police in Prague. This is the philosophy faculty of the university located in the central area of ​​the city. pic.twitter.com/w5fKICaESn — Jofrana González Canelones (@jogonzalezc) December 21, 2023

According to Radio Prague, the shooter had a long gun with a telescopic sight. The exact number of injuries and fatalities is unknown for now.

Emergency teams and several police units are present at the scene. The area was completely closed so vehicles are not allowed to pass through and bus services and other means of public transportation cannot pass through the place either.

(Read also: Spain: they denounce that some 2,056 people were victims of abuse in the Church)

“The shooter has been eliminated!!! Currently, the entire building is being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens injured at the scene,” Prague Police reported. pic.twitter.com/RJKoPk2XPS — RT in Spanish (@ActualidadRT) December 21, 2023

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME