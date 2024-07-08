At least ten people died on Monday in the massive Russian attack on Kryvyi Rog, in central-eastern Ukraine and the chometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported.

“There are 10 dead, 41 wounded are already in the hospital, 9 of them seriously,” he wrote on his Telegram channel, where he said that in the massive attack with missiles “There were several hits,” including an administrative building of an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih.

War between Ukraine and Russia. Photo:EFE Share

Among the dead were six women and four men, Vilkul added in a separate message, in which he also updated the number of injured, which rose from 31 to 41 in just a few hours.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched more than 40 missiles of various types over Krivoy RogDnipro (center), kyiv, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the latter two cities in the east of the country.

In Dnipro, one man was killed in the massive Russian attack and six other people were injured, one of them seriously, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Sergey Lysak, said on Telegram.

In kyiv, at least 1,000 people have died. 10 people were killed and 35 injured, according to the latest update from the head of the Regional Military Administration, Sergey Popko.

This brings the number of deaths from the massive bombing by Russian forces in Ukraine to 21. 82 injured.

Russia denies massive attack

The Russian Ministry of Defense denied today having deliberately attacked civilian targets in Ukraine during this morning’s massive bombing of military industry enterprises and Ukrainian airbases.

“Statements by representatives of the kyiv regime about Russia’s allegedly deliberate missile attack on civilian targets are notor corresponds at all to reality”the military department said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence said that “the many photos and videos published from kyiv unequivocally confirm that the destruction was caused by the fall of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile launched inside the city.”

The Russian commander denounced that “this type of hysteria from the Kiev regime always happens on the eve of each new summit of its NATO sponsors,” referring to the meeting of the Alliance that will start tomorrow in Washington.

“The aim of such provocations is to ensure the financing of the kyiv regime and to continue the war until the last Ukrainian,” he added.

Instead, he argued that in the morning hours, “in response to kyiv’s attempts to damage Russian energy and economic targets, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive attack with high-precision, long-range weapons against Ukrainian military industry targets and Ukrainian Army air bases.”

“The objectives were reached and destroyed“, added Defense.

