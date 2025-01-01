At least 10 dead and 30 injured in a car accident in New Orleans

At least ten people have died and another 30 have been injured in a crash on a busy street in the city of New Orleans, in the state of Louisiana, according to local US authorities.

US media cite several witnesses who claim that a truck crashed into a crowd at high speed and then the driver got out and began firing a gun, with police returning fire.

The accident occurred around 3:15 a.m. (local time) between Bourbon and Iberville streets, according to local television station WGNO, affiliated with ABC News.

“There are 30 injured patients who have been transported by NOEMS (New Orleans Emergency Medical Services) and 10 fatalities,” the administration responsible for disasters in the city said in a brief statement.