Christopher Dring, a journalist for Games Industry, wanted to better contextualize the situation, which has created quite a bit of confusion, mainly due to the usual console war which led many to read the data as it suited them best.

How many sales did Astro Bot sell at launch in the UK? Initially, little was thought of, due to the not exactly exceptional numbers achieved on the physical market. However, with the emergence of data relating to digital sales, the situation has completely reversed and the title of Team Asobi It has surpassed the results achieved by the latest chapters of two very famous series: Sonic and Crash .

Better than Sonic and Crash

Dring initially compared the sales of Astro Bot to those of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to stay within the PlayStation camp. Then he gave other examples.

“To clarify, Astro Bot sales in the UK are good. This is not the kind of game that is going to do huge numbers in its first week. Games like that often just keep selling over time.” Dring explained in a post on X, before adding: “For comparison, Astro Bot’s first week in the UK was better than the debuts of Sonic Frontiers and Crash 4, which are also multiplatform.”

In short, Astro Bot is not only selling well but, despite having only been released on PlayStation 5, it is doing better than famous multiplatform series. Also to be considered is that, not being a huge production, should break even and start making profits selling far fewer copies than other bigger AAA releases.