He finally did it! Yarita Lizeth was able to sing for the first time in Exposition Parkin Limeat the concert that was held to celebrate the 25 years of the Anthology group. The show took place on the night of November 4th and brought together hundreds of fans who enjoyed the performance of ‘Cut veins‘ of the ‘Chinita of Love‘.

In his presentation, Yarita Lizeth She wore a beautiful turquoise dress and a divine hairstyle. The public was amazed and TikTok users did not hesitate to express their joy at the achievements of the ‘Chinita del Amor’.

“Finally at the Exhibition Park”, “Beautiful Yarita Lizeth, may the successes continue. I send you blessings”, “The perfect duet”, “He sings very beautifully and has a beautiful voice”, among others, were the comments of the netizens.

YOU CAN SEE: Power outage in Chiclayo on November 7 and 8: what areas will be affected?

Dr. Fong was present at Yarita Lizeth’s concert at the Exhibition Park

He Dr. Fongdoctor and close friend of Yarita Lizeth, was present backstage at the presentation given by the Puno singer. The surgeon congratulated the ‘Chinita of Love‘ and wished that his successes continue.

#Yarita #Lizeth #sing #Exhibition #Park #Anthology #anniversary