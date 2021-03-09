After a long wait, but necessary for the servers to be working at% 100, League of Legends: Wild Rift will reach all regions of America, including of course countries of Latin America What Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia and more.

The release date for Wild rift was set for this March 29, according to official announcements on networks by the official account of the game in Twitter.

In a more detailed video by the Brand manager for Riot Games LATAM, the reason for the delays was explained; But now that everything is ready we will have the same experience as the rest of the regions worldwide.

A quick update with @RiotTormenta on transfers, VPNs and future events with the arrival of the open beta to America, tomorrow we will announce the launch date! pic.twitter.com/jAC4GQ7Qi4 – League of Legends: Wild Rift LATAM (@wildriftLATAM) March 8, 2021

Don’t forget to disable your VPN if you used one!

It was also emphasized that VPNs have been a problem for the game, so to enjoy it in the best way, you will have to deactivate it and as soon as the option appears, you will have to migrate your account to the server of America.

That said, all your progress will be reset and you will have to start from level 1. The microtransactions that you have made will be returned to you at some point in the game.

And how will I catch up with the rest of the regions? For this, an event will be held where there will be extra rewards, experience and additional champions, with the aim that you manage to match resources with other areas in a short time.

With the announcement of the date of Wild rift, it was also clarified that there will be two more events for the community to start ‘farming’ their rewards as soon as it is available Wild rift on mobiles.

We recommend you: Wild Rift: This is how it works on an iPhone 12 of more than 20 thousand pesos.

All the information about the inclusion of the American community to the regional open beta is now available in a new publication within the support page. Don’t forget to check it out for any questions you may have!



