The third season of demon slayer has been exploring the past of Muichiro Tokito, the Hashira of the Mist, with the latest episodes of the anime, but the flashback of the most recent episode of Demon Slayer: Blacksmiths Village Arc revealed the darkest moment hidden in Muichiro’s past, which he himself had completely forgotten about.

Although most of the third season of demon slayer has focused on how Tanjiro Kamado and the others deal with the wild powers of Hantengu, the latest episode of the anime of demon slayer has put Muichiro back in the spotlight as he tries to deal with Gyokko’s strange abilities.

Demon Slayer: Blacksmiths Village Arc it left Muichiro at a rather distressing stage, as although he managed to break free from Gyokko’s prison thanks to Kotetsu’s help, he still had a big battle ahead of him. What’s even more shocking is the fact that the previously amnesiac Muichiro managed to make a breakthrough and reach a new stage of power by remembering a particularly distressing moment from his past: the death of his brother.

In episode 8 of the third season of demon slayer, Muichiro looks back at his past, explaining that he’s been struggling to remember, and that’s why he’s been so distant from everyone else. After losing both his mother and father in a single day, Muichiro and his twin brother Yuichiro were left to fend for themselves. Muichiro was kind while Yuichiro was cold, but things changed when a demon attacked them. Yuichiro was injured in the process, but Muichiro unleashed such a tremendous rage that he subdued the demon with brutal attacks until dawn.

Yuichiro lost his life in the attack, but it was at that moment that Muichiro found out that Yuichiro was hard on him because it was the only way he really knew how to take care of his brother. However, remembering this fury and what drove him to become a Hashira, Muichiro managed to unlock his own Demon Slayer Mark, and is now ready to take on Gyokko in full as the third season of demon slayer It reaches its last episodes.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The end of the season is coming and with it a drought until we have new content of demon slayerso enjoy these last chapters that have not lowered the quality of the anime at all, which, by the way, has no filler and that is rare to see.