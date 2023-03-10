The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated this Thursday that they foresee reopen five stations of the elevated section of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, although it accepted there is no estimated term for this to occur.

“The first part will be (from Culhuacán) to PeriféricoWe don’t have an exact date yet,” he said.

This, as part of the plan that they are applying for resume service in the elevated section, but in parts.

After a collapse between the Olivos and Tezonco stations on May 3, 2021 left 26 dead and more than 100 injured, Line 12 closed completely.

The federal and local governments promised that it would fully reopen before the end of 2022, but operations only resumed after that period, until January 15, 2023, at the underground stations, from Mixcoac to Atlalilco.