No wonder Crunchyroll has become one of the most complete services to watch anime in Latin America with one of the most viewed series: My hero academia. But, in addition to offering new and classic series, this service has chosen to bring them with quality dubbing.

The effort it has made to be the most preferred streaming platform in Mexico and Latin America it is something undeniable. In fact, only in its catalog, there are about a thousand series available (we have already seen them all and here we recommend our favorites).

Crunchyroll: Official Latin Dubbing

It was through his official twitter account that Crunchyroll shared the new group of 7 series that will arrive dubbed that will arrive. The ones that stand out the most from their list are Re: Zero and The rising of the Shield Hero.

But, they are not the only series that will have a localization job, there will also be some jobs for the most anticipated anime of the season What Tokyo Revenge, To Your Eternity and So I’m a Spider, So What ?, in addition to the already classic Slime.

In the case of Re: Zero, This will continue with the dubbing that it had in the first season and will be expanded to the films already available in Crunchyroll. As to The rising of the Shield Hero, its dubbing would cover everything the anime has featured so far.

Many of his fans and subscribers celebrated this announcement. with memes and messages of praise for Crunchyroll. Without a doubt, he has won a heart for quite a few anime fans.

What other voice-overs would you like to see Crunchyroll? Perhaps, Black clover or a redoubling of Boku no hero academia?




