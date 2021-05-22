A Palestinian boy walks through the rubble of his family home, destroyed after the Israeli bombardment in the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip. HAITHAM IMAD / EFE

The ceasefire reached at dawn yesterday between Israel and Hamas, being positive news, is only a minimum and essential condition to avoid the prolongation of a sterile confrontation where, despite the victorious declarations by both parties, the great victims they are the civilians killed in 11 days of bombing. The balance, with a disproportion that cannot be overlooked in the judgment of events, amounts to 262 Palestinians and 12 Israelis deaths, including 65 children of the former and two of the latter.

Despite the sad periodicity with which climbs of this type have been repeated in recent years, the one that has just ended has had two differentiating and worrying elements. First, the advancement in military technology. Hamas has significantly expanded the range and the number of missiles it can launch against Israel, while Israel has much more lethal projectiles with which it has struck Gaza. Each confrontation is potentially deadlier and the action-reaction spiral more difficult to stop.

Second, there has been a disturbing involvement of the international press. On the one hand, the destruction by Israel of the building where, among others, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera headquarters were located, claiming, without presenting evidence, that the building was used by Hamas, which was ultimately responsible for initiating the escalation. On the other, the dissemination to foreign journalists – by Israel – of false news about the entry of Israeli troops into Gaza, the dissemination of which could have served to achieve military objectives. Israel is obliged to respect the work and integrity of informants. Turning them into a tactical tool is unacceptable.

Once the weapons have been silenced, the only thing left to do is to confirm the useless mirage that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still clings to, that military superiority is enough to guarantee the security of his country and that the conflict with the Palestinians can be chronified without consequences. serious. It happens the opposite. Each confrontation gives wings to the most radical sectors that reject a political resolution, in this case Hamas, and removes any hint of a just and viable solution.

But no matter how much the sequence is repeated, efforts to reach a peaceful solution should not wane, because it is the only possible one. The ceasefire has been reached by direct US intervention and Egyptian mediation. Biden should overcome any reluctance to get involved in a successful peace process, and the rest of the international community really intervene. Otherwise, the same dynamic will continue: an Israel settling without the backing of international law, and growing frustration among the Palestinian population.