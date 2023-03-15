Nike and Cougar they will stop using kangaroo leather in the production of his sneakersafter demonstrations outside the American company in NY.

under the motto #KangaroosNotShoes “kangaroos are not shoes”, activists pointed out to the sportswear giants For use kangaroo skin on their football boots.

on the part of the german brand, Cougarit was on March 2 of this year that they announced the decision of leave animal skins in their sneakers.

“Puma is so convinced of the K-Better performance characteristics that will stop producing kangaroo leather football boots this year”, they assured.

He K-Better it’s a new stuff created for the brand, which they claim is a “superior material” and “not animal based”, in addition to having 20% ​​recycled material.

while the American company, Nikedeclared just this week to Footwear News who also have a patented material that will debut in his new collection of soccer shoes Time.

“He Weather Elite Elite will debut a new proprietary synthetic upper just for Nike. The upper has a new material that is a better performing solution and replaces the use of kangaroo leather”.

It should be noted that in the year 2020, the movement “Kangaroos are not shoes” will also pointed to other brands as adidas.