













At last! Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is now available on consoles

The Serie Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster relive the first six installments in the series that came out in the NES and SNES era and bring all the magic of these titles combined with quality-of-life enhancements while staying true to the retro design of these masterpieces.

In this collection, players can expect some unique features for both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions, including the option to switch between the soundtrack for the new and original versions.

Source: Square Enix.

Additionally, players can choose to play using the game’s default font or a pixel-based font. Furthermore, the players of ps4 and nintendoswitch You can also look forward to additional enhancement features to expand your gameplay options, such as turning off random encounters and adjusting experience gain multipliers between 0 and 4.

Buy Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games together or separately

Same and you’re a fan of final fantasy, but not exactly the first three, only the six and you do not want to spend for the complete package that you are not even going to play. If that’s the case, you can buy the titles of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster separately or in a single bundle.

To that we must add that if you buy these games before April 25, you will get some certainly attractive rewards either in nintendoswitch or in PlayStation, depending on the case and your choice. This is a good option for those who want to relive those adventures that marked a generation of gamers around the world.

Are you excited about the arrival of these games that were only on mobile phones and Steam on consoles?