First football – then Hartz IV. Markus Lanz has a full program on Tuesday. And Ewald Lienen. He criticizes both UEFA and the SPD heavily.

Hamburg – “Markus Lanz” did not report until late on Tuesday: after the DFB team’s defeat at the start of the European Championship. But Lanz doesn’t want to dwell too long with guest Ewald Lienen’s criticism of national coach Jogi Löw. Rather, he is interested in the collapse of the Dane Christian Eriksen on the European championship turf – and its political dimension, so to speak.

Eriksen was on the field with a cardiac arrest during the game against Finland on Saturday. A fate that also overtook Lanz’s second guest, Daniel Engelbrecht, in 2013. The then professional of the Stuttgarter Kickers felt reminded of his own past by the Eriksen pictures: “When I saw the Eriksen scene, it immediately occurred to me: Oh my God, please don’t,” explained Engelbrecht: “And in the The next moment he lies on the floor and at that moment my whole body rattled. ”Lienen was also moved by the scene:“ When I saw the hectic pace, I cried in front of the TV. My wife and I held on, I knew that the boy was fighting for his life. “

The group agrees that the game between Denmark and Finland should not have continued. ZDF football commentator Béla Réthy says: “You can’t leave the responsibility to the players, but the association has to decide that it doesn’t work. Either the Danish or the UEFA. ”Ewald Lienen finds even clearer words:“ For me, the decision was utterly wrong. UEFA should have intervened and said: It won’t go any further here today and also not tomorrow at twelve noon. ”He attested a disrespect for Eriksen,“ but this disrespect for the individual is something that we experience everywhere. ” Lienen draws the link to social criticism: “We just have to turn on the news and see what happens every day. But we will continue anyway. ”

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on June 15th:

Olaf Scholz – SPD candidate for chancellor

– SPD candidate for chancellor Ulrike Herrmann – tazJournalist

– tazJournalist Ewald Lienen – Coach

– Coach Béla Réthy – ZDF sports commentator

– ZDF sports commentator Daniel Engelbrecht – Ex-professional soccer player

In the second half of the program, the discussion becomes firmly political – after all, the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is also in the panel at a late hour, as is the taz-Journalist Ulrike Herrmann. Scholz is still optimistic, despite the stagnating poll numbers of the Social Democrats. His hope: “In times that are shorter than between now and the federal elections, changes have happened that are exactly what we need.”

Herrmann also thinks that Scholz’s chances depend on public perception. “The decisive factor will be how the constellation will end up being. Let’s take a look at Saxony-Anhalt, in the end it was a duel between the CDU and the AfD, “she explains. “Nobody was interested in the other parties, neither in the SPD. Or let’s look at Baden-Württemberg. It was a fight between the Greens and the CDU, nobody was interested in the SPD anymore. If that happens, it will be very dangerous for the SPD. “

Basic pension and co .: Scholz emphasizes the successes of the SPD in “Markus Lanz”

Lienen’s judgment on the state of the SPD is meanwhile just as negative as that of national coach Löw: “What I have always perceived as social democratic politics, I can no longer see very much of it.” Nobody needs to be surprised, “that you lose people, that you left behind at Hartz IV, that you cheated with Hartz IV out of the bit of private property that they have earned – we don’t need to talk about that. ”Lienen nevertheless causes a laugh when he explains:“ I was looking for this Prepared for a conversation. If my criticism now comes across as very socially acceptable, it is because I got professional help from my wife and did anti-aggression training last week. “

Scholz himself points out the SPD successes of the past legislative period and says in retrospect: “We have a very decent performance record.” However, the Vice Chancellor also admits mistakes when it comes to Agenda 2010. The SPD recognized this and now wants to correct it. This is also the “progressive program for justice in this society and for economic prosperity, behind which the entire SPD stands”. Herrmann counters: “Mr. Scholz always pretends to have a unique selling proposition with his program. But the truth is that the SPD program is identical to the Greens program, “she curbs the candidate for chancellor:” The only difference is that the SPD always remains cloudy. ”

Olaf Scholz at “Markus Lanz”: “We only need entire offshore plants for Thyssen Krupp”

Herrmann and talk show host Lanz experience this cloudiness in the further course. When asked about the level of the top tax rate under an SPD-led government, the finance minister gave a vague answer: “For me, it is important that we have to find relief for lower, middle and decently earning people,” he emphasizes. “That can’t work if those who earn a lot, a lot of money don’t make a contribution to the financing.”

In the end, Scholz only becomes more specific when it comes to the demand for more speed in the expansion of renewable energies, because in order to be able to operate CO2-neutrally, an expansion of 100 terawatt hours is necessary: ​​”At the beginning of the next legislative period, the basis must be created for our economic prosperity, in that, after we get out of coal-fired power generation, after we get out of atomic energy, we can manage this expansion. And that means: Change all laws in one year so that we can get a power line approved in two years and not in ten. “

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

You can feel that “Markus Lanz” is a live broadcast on Tuesday evening and it is good for the format. The discussion is lively and entertaining, even if the incumbent finance minister, Olaf Scholz, does not have a clear edge. During the discussion, football functionary Ewald Lienen lives up to his coaching nickname “Zettel-Ewald”: He notes in and quotes from a book he has brought with him, pen always in hand. He would probably have had a lot to add to the discussion, but even with a minimal overrun, the show is over as quickly as it began. In great unity, the round ends with the statement: “We absolutely need a continuation.”