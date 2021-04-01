The Brazilian government announced this Thursday that in the next few days it will start distribute 9.13 million doses Around the country. Since the COVID vaccination campaign began in Brazil on February 26, this will be the largest contingent of doses to arrive to the population.

The information was released by a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Official data indicate that 8.4 million of those doses are from the Coronava vaccinec, produced by the Butantan Institute with imported matter from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac. The rest of the doses will be of the vaccine manufactured jointly by AstraZeneca and Oxford.

A group of people wait for the vaccine in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil announced a massive distribution of vaccines. Photo: AFP

These doses that will be distributed starting this Thursday are intended for health workers and people over 65 years of age. The ages of the beneficiaries vary between states and municipalities according to the arrival of the vaccines in those places.

According to official information, 18.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been applied to date.

An overwhelmed country

Brazil is, after the United States, the second country in terms of the number of infected and deceased for the coronavirus pandemic.

Until the end of March, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 12.75 million people have been infected in the country, and 321,515 have died from this disease.

Until now. Brazil has applied 18.5 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Brazil marks a new record this Wednesday in the balance of COVID data: 3,869 deaths and 90,638 new cases of coronavirus in the last day.

During the month of March 66,868 people died from the diseased, which becomes the second month with the most deaths since the start of the pandemic in the country and the average average number of fatalities in the last week reached the worst figure recorded with 2,971, according to the G1 portal.

With these new data, Brazil has reached the figure of 321,515 deaths and 12,748,747 positives since the pandemic broke out.

The State of São Paulo, the most populous in the nation, is the most affected by COVID-19: with 2,469,849 cases and 74,652 deaths. It is followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 647,875 positives and 36,727 deaths.

Brazil is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections since January that has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths from the disease throughout the country, causing in recent weeks a health collapse in most of the 27 federative units of the country.

Currently, Brazil has a mortality rate from the virus of 153 deaths and 6,067 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the moving average of COVID-19 cases during the last seven days to this day is 75,616, while that of deaths is 2,977 per day, also the highest recorded.

In addition to the AstraZeneca and Coronavac vaccines that are already being used in Brazil, this Wednesday the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) approved the emergency use request of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals.

