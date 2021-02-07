Applause is heard in one of the corridors of the Isabel Zendal hospital. It is the morning of Thursday, February 4. The source of the noise is right in a cleared area that they are preparing to expand places for semi-critical patients. There, a few dozen white and blue robes are swirled in front of a bed. In it, a man and a woman with a crown of tiny flowers have just married. They joined together: she has improved a lot, he still not so much. As the small celebration dissolves, a few dozen meters away, a man prepares to be discharged. He goes home, recovered. You are going to meet a family that arrives to enter a room set up for farewells. As Fernando Prados, the general coordinator of Zendal, a center that registers 23 deaths, tells it, walking through these corridors on a guided tour of the site: “Although visits are not allowed, when it is obvious that the final moment of a sick, there is a space for them to say goodbye ”.

This emergency center – raised between the end of the first wave, in summer, and which started when the third wave was about to begin – has been haunted by controversy since it was only a plan of the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz -I help. In case it was the most appropriate project, because of the expense -the extra cost already reaches three times the budget, 150 million euros-, for deriving the staff from other hospitals and, this week, for the complaint of the Madrid Ministry of the Theft of medical material or recordings from the manager of another center that tried to hinder the refusal of patients to be transferred to Zendal.

However, life within the enclosure that can be seen in the route set for this report is like that of any other hospital where patients have to be treated. Here, only covid patients arrive, already diagnosed in the hospitals from which they are derived. And, since it was inaugurated on December 1, they have already treated almost 1,800. “Only 29 have had to be referred to other centers for various reasons,” says Prados. This February morning there are 453 patients.

Orders, machine beeps, coughs, some laughter, conversations, wheels of stretchers moving. The sound of all of them is mixed in the spaciousness of the space, diaphanous, organized in modules separated by gray panels. From the place where the offices are located, at the height of a plant, it is like a large honeycomb where the movement is continuous without being frantic. Although sometimes it has to be. It occurs when a patient becomes complicated.

“For that to happen as little as possible is the UCRI,” says Prados. In the Intermediate Care Unit, the physicians are busy with the semi-critical patients: high-flow nasal goggles, oxygen masks, tubes and calm. Some are coming out of weaning – extubation after having gone through the ICU – and most are there so as not to have to enter that last level to which covid escalates when it worsens. There are those with gray hair and there are those who have not reached 50. Among the first, there is Javier Nica, who, after hanging up a video call with his family, assures that he is “getting better every day”: “He sleeps well, as well, I’m fine and the doctors and nurses are watching over us all day ”. At a quick glance, like Nica, all the patients are male.

Several without wearing a mask, the surgical one. “They wear them and they don’t, theoretically these people are infected and they should all wear a mask,” says Prados. “But here we have a ventilation system that renews all the air in five minutes,” he adds, looking up at the hundreds of meters of silver and black fabric of tubes and cylinders that run through the high ceilings of Zendal.

“The most important thing here is precocity, catching patients when the oxygen requirement increases, that the inflammatory phase is not reached and they do not end up intubated. It also serves to make an early de-escalation from the critical care unit, when they still have respiratory work, but they can do it here and we free up beds for those who need them “ Pedro Landete, pulmonologist

Pedro Landete, pulmonologist at the La Princesa hospital, is responsible for that area in which, currently and by space, it has more patients admitted to intermediate centers in all Madrid centers. “59”, numbers the specialist. They started with 32 places, in December. Now they have capacity for 63. And this morning they are preparing one more space to open another 48. The center has been designed with an accordion system that allows to expand the rooms and beds on demand or to fold them when cases are referred.

“The most important thing here is precociousness, catching patients when the oxygen requirement increases, that the inflammatory phase is not reached and they do not end up intubated,” he explains. Also, he adds, “it serves to carry out an early de-escalation from the critical care unit, when they still have respiratory work left, but they can do it here and we free up beds for those who need them.” So far, they have more than 300 patients under the supervision of this team, they have an average of 10 or 11 daily admissions. “And less than 20% have had to go to the ICU,” Landete quantifies. Behind him is someone who will do it shortly.

Several professionals swarm around a bed. They are preparing the transfer of a patient to the critical unit, just a few meters away. The whole procedure takes about an hour. At the ICU, the intensivist Borja Ruiz Mateos will be one of those who will take care of this new patient, whom he hopes to be able to get out of there as soon as possible, if all goes well. If it becomes complicated, and among other procedures, it could end up being pronated, that is, placed face down, exactly like the man peeking, under sheets and tubes and cables, behind the doctor. They just turned it over between half a dozen specialists. “It will be like this between 16 and 24 hours, sometimes more; but it is what improves oxygenation, the improvement is very fast and visible in hours ”, says Ruiz Mateos.

Through the huge glass fish tanks that are the boxes, shining with the powerful white light, the image of this technically complicated maneuver shows, not only the impact that the virus has on the body, but also the difficulty and effort when that those who work in that area face every day. This Thursday they have 26 critics to attend to in a space that was born with 10 beds set up in rooms with negative pressure, so that nothing of that atmosphere escapes, and that has been increasing according to the need, but also according to the capacity to incorporate professionals from Intensive and Anesthesiology, both medical and nursing.

Specialists who, for the most part, do not want to leave the teams of which they are part of their hospitals and whose services do not want to lose them either, in the middle of a third wave that maintains the structural capacity of Madrid ICUs at 154% of their capacity. They are needed everywhere. As Alberto Balvís did at the Ramón y Cajal hospital, where he is an anesthesiologist and now at Zendal, where he meets the needs of the most seriously ill.

In the ICU control center, from where patients can be seen through the transparent walls, Balvís explains that for him the only thing that changes is “the external appearance of the hospital.” He continues to do his job as always, “the best” he knows. If something is missing, he says, “and that will always happen”, “it is being able to dedicate more time to patients, being able to cover a little more than we already cover”. It ensures that they are “in the ratio of doctors and nurses per patient”, that is, that they cover each patient with the optimal number of professionals. According to the figures that Prados manages, the general coordinator, in the ICU, in Nursing, that ratio is one nurse for every two patients, although the center did not provide the number of doctors for that space.

The current workforce is 1,305 professionals, including 120 doctors from various specialties, 584 nurses and 436 assistants

The current workforce is 1,305 professionals, including 120 doctors from various specialties, 584 nurses and 436 assistants. Only two hundred of them have been volunteers. Flagel, a fifth-year resident of Internal Medicine at the San Carlos Clinic, is one of them. He walks fast and his eyes are narrowed by the smile when he stops to say hello. He was also in Ifema. “Having the opportunity to learn different things always adds up. Nobody knows everything and everyone can complement you. I think you gain perspective, ”he says. And it leaves just as fast as it came.

Three corridors away, a nursing assistant who refuses to give his name sees him from another side. It is one of the so-called “forced transfers”, professionals to whom the management of their hospitals informed them that if they refused to join Zendal they would be left without working again in the Madrid Health System. “They called me on Monday when I was leaving the night of the shift and they told me that, either I was coming here on Tuesday, or I had to resign my contract,” he says. He has been working for the center for two days.

The Community recognized that order. According to Fernando Prados, once the Zendal was opened, “patients come first” and “what was necessary” had to be done to be able to staff it. Something that has caused discomfort and complaints among professionals and in hospitals for several months. “But what is decided is decided,” ditch Prados. The Zendal was opened and, once operational, those who work there are the same ones who have been doing it for almost a year in the hospitals of the public network. Voluntary or forced, their work is the same: saving as many patients as possible from this virus, which maintains 4,060 patients admitted to hospitalization wards in Madrid centers already 730 in intensive care units. They all have a common hope: that the emergency center can withdraw as soon as possible.

