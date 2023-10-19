admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/19/2023 – 8:22

AT&T had net income attributable to common shares of $3.4 billion ($0.48 per share) in the third quarter of 2023, much less than the $6 billion gain ($0.79 per share ) calculated in the same period last year, according to the balance released this Thursday. With adjustments, earnings per share were US$0.64, exceeding the expectation of analysts consulted by FactSet, of US$0.62.

The American telecommunications company’s revenue totaled US$30.4 billion in the quarter, compared to US$30 billion in the same period in 2022. The number was also above the FactSet consensus, of US$30.2 billion.

AT&T’s free cash flow reached US$5.2 billion in September, an increase of US$1.3 billion compared to a year earlier. In this case, the projection was US$4.8 billion.

At around 8 am (Brasília time), AT&T shares rose 3.5% in pre-market trading in New York. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.