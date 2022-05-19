The management of the International Film Festival Rotterdam has introduced its new team of programmers from Cannes. A press conference was initially planned for this purpose, but it was canceled and converted into a press release that was explained by telephone on Thursday. Earlier it became clear that the personnel restructuring has led to major internal unrest within IFFR. News about this is sensitive after the situation was picked up by the international film press. Two reporters from NRC have been intimidated after publications on the subject.

less budget

On 14 April, regular IFFR programmers, some of whom had been employed for decades, were told in five-minute conversations that their positions would be discontinued. This is in the context of a restructuring: due to the loss of a grant from the Rotterdam Droom en Daad fund and the loss of ticket sales during the past two online editions of IFFR, the budget for 2023 would have shrunk from almost ten million euros to 7.8 million. euros. This would necessitate a 15 percent reduction in personnel costs, which according to the management – ​​artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic and business director Marjan van der Haar – should amount to a maximum of 35 percent of the budget.

Programmers are in charge of applying and selecting programs and movies. So far, five permanent staff (a two-member ‘artistic committee’ and three ‘program managers’) have coordinated twelve freelancers. In the new structure, eleven freelancers – partly old employees, partly fresh blood – form a selection committee directly managed by Kaludjercic. Some permanent employees get new posts, for others an arrangement has to be made.

Culture of fear and bullying

An anonymous fire letter sent to IFFR’s Supervisory Board paints a bleak picture of the internal culture. Kaludjercic, who took office just before the first lockdown in early 2020, did not preside over a festive 50th anniversary edition, but over two stripped-down festivals that took place almost entirely online. According to the fire letter, a ‘culture of fear’ would have developed during that period, marked by intimidation and bullying. The management is said to be guilty of ‘autocratic micromanagement’ and overly sensitive to criticism; the letter qualifies Kaludjercic as a ‘young, inexperienced and hardworking former colleague’. She previously led the Big Talk section at IFFR. There is also a list of more than 42 employees who have turned their backs on IFFR in the past two years.

Business director Marjan van der Haar says from Cannes that she does not recognize herself in that list or in the sketched image. However, the pandemic has had an impact, she also acknowledges: working separately would have led to uncertainty. But now she is experiencing “enormous energy in the workplace.”

The renowned review website ‘Indiewire’ spoke up for the programmers earlier this month. In a response, Olaf Möller, member of the old and new team, wrote that previous directors of IFFR let the programmers ‘let go’. According to him, the relationship with the artistic director is simple: ‘the director determines, the programmers implement.’

When asked, Kaludjercic’s predecessor Bero Beyer, now head of the Film Fund, emphasizes that the artistic director is indeed responsible for the program. “How that is implemented, with programmers, a selection committee or all alone, is up to him or her.”

Still, something seems to be going on at IFFR. Two journalists from NRC who were previously concerned with the unrest within IFFR, were sent test packages of incontinence material to their work and home addresses, possibly a reference to ‘leaks’. For one person, someone had made an appointment with a clinic against hair loss, for the other with Weight Watchers and the Rotterdam dietician practice Samen Sterk.

Artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic says he is shocked from Cannes: “That is absolutely not possible and must be thoroughly investigated.”