Spain is still one of the European countries where later young people leave the family home. The lack of stable work, low wages and high rents lead them to stay in their usual home. And the National Statistics Institute (INE) has just ratified this trend with the publication of its annual survey on Spanish households with data from 2020. 55% of young people between 25 and 29 years old lived with their parents or with any of them in 2020, a percentage that has grown 6.5 points in the last seven years. By sex, the percentage of non-emancipated was 63% in men and 47% in women. And things don’t get much better when they get older. One in four people ages 30 to 34 lived with their parents, an increase of 5.1 points since 2013.

Loneliness advances in Spain with a 6% growth in single-person households over 65 years of age



The INE figures also reveal how the growth in the number of people living alone continues to be unstoppable: it increased by 2% in 2020 (96,200 more), but this percentage triples in the case of single-person households of people aged 65 and over . The data show that the pandemic of loneliness does not stop advancing in our country either, especially in the case of women. According to the INE, in Spain there were 4,849,900 people living alone in 2020. Of this number, 2,131,400 (43.6%) were 65 or over. And, of these, 1,511,000 (70.9%) were women, almost half of them widows. By age, 44% of those over the age of 85 live alone, compared to 24% in the case of men.

Almost 130,000 more households than in 2019



The INE also highlights that the number of households in Spain It increased again during 2020 and reached 18,754,800 as an average value, which was 0.7% more than in the previous year (129,100 more households). The population residing in family dwellings increased by 0.5%, while the average size of households it remained at 2.50 persons per household.

In the Region of Murcia, the number of households grew by 1.4% in 2020, which places it as the second Spanish community, only behind the Canary Islands, in which the largest increase in the country was recorded. In addition, the Region led the average size of families by autonomy, with 2.72 people per household, a figure only surpassed by the autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta, where the figures stood at 3.15 and 3.05, respectively.

The most frequent type of household in 2020 was that formed by couples, with or without children, which accounted for 54.0% of the total. They were followed by the sole proprietorships (26.1%, although the population included in these only accounted for 10.4% of the total). For their part, households with five or more people constituted 5.8% of the total. Their average size was 5.60 people and they concentrated 13.1% of the population. The number of couples living with three or more children stood at 562,200, an increase of 2.1% compared to 2019.

The most frequent type of household is that formed by couples with or without children, and that of households with 5 or more people is growing



Married couples accounted for 83.8% of the total in 2020 and domestic partners 16.2%. The number of married couples decreased 0.9% compared to 2019, while the number of domestic partners increased 2.5%.

Single parent households



Single-parent households (made up of only one parent with children) were mostly made up of mothers with children in 2020. Specifically, there were 1,582,100 (81.4% of the total), compared to 362,700 for a father with children. The number of single-parent households increased by 3.0% compared to 2019. The type of household formed by a parent with one or more children under 25 years of age increased by 6.8%. In 37.6% of the homes of mothers with children this was a widow, in 40.2% separated or divorced, in 15.8% single and in 6.4% married.

Housing regime



76.9% of households occupied their own homes in 2020, both with pending payments and without them. For its part, the percentage of households that lived in rent stood at 17.3%, compared to 18.3% in 2019. But the housing tenure regime varies according to nationality. Thus, 56% of the households with some foreign member lived on a rental basis, compared to 11.7% of the households with all their members of Spanish nationality.

Regarding the average size of the home, the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla presented the highest, with more than three people in both cases. Next came the Region of Murcia (2.72 people) and the Balearic Islands (2.62). At the opposite extreme were Principado de Asturias (2.20 people per household), Castilla y León (2.29) and Cantabria and the Basque Country (2.37 both).