– Major sporting events, such as the upcoming Soccer World Cup, always offer compelling shows and most fans watch them in their living room from the comfort of their TV. But watching isn’t enough, as audio is just as important (if not more important) for a full immersive experience. Regardless of the size or clarity of your device, the built-in audio of televisions does not do full justice to sporting events. It is in this context that the soundbars, or speakers with small dimensions but with powerful and detailed audio, come in handy. Creative Technology has built a comprehensive line-up that meets various needs across a broad budget range, but with a common key goal: to bring fans closer to the action.

Creative SXFI CARRIER – The Soundbar for Cinema € 999.99

Dolby Atmos Soundbar (DASS) speaker system with holographic sound for Super X-Fi headphones

Creative’s flagship model is the world’s first DASS soundbar developed in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories. With a shocking sound system of a realistic level and cutting-edge technology that makes the sound enveloping and spatial, it heralds a new dimension of the soundbar that transforms the living room into a front row seat in a full stadium for the highest level of immersion. With Super X-Fi holographic headphone sound, users can enjoy the same cinematic sound stage in headphones, perfect for late night football match marathons.

Creative Stage 360 ​​- For the best value for money€ 199.99

2.1 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 Experience

Creative Stage 360 ​​is a product with an entry-level price, but with cutting-edge technology guaranteed by the quality of the Dolby Atmos sound able to offer precise positional audio and a real environmental simulation, immersing the viewer as an integral part of the action on the field. It also features near-field and far-field listening modes so that users enjoy immersion from both their desktop and living room.

Creative Stage V2 – The soundbar that fits all budgets€ 104.99

2.1 Soundbar and subwoofer with Clear Dialog and Surround by Sound Blaster

Creative’s most affordable living room soundbar offers price-defying sound quality with custom mid-range drivers and deep, powerful bass from the long-throw subwoofer, so you can totally immerse yourself in exciting games.

Creative Stage Air V2 – Create a mini stage on the go€ 59.99

Compact USB soundbar to be placed under the monitor with Bluetooth

Stage Air V2 is just the right size and shape as a soundbar to place under your monitor for streaming games from a desktop PC. Plus, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 6 hours of battery life, it excels as an audio enhancement when used outdoors to stream games from laptops, tablets or even cell phones.

Gaming Soundbars FTW – Sound Blaster Katana V2 (€ 349.99) e Sound Blaster Katana V2X (309.99)

Multi-channel tri-amped soundbar with Super X-Fi technology

Hailed by many as the ultimate gaming soundbar, the Sound Blaster Katana V2 is powered by award-winning tri-amped Xamp technology to deliver rich, flawless dynamic audio. In addition to being the perfect solution to give life to football video games, it is also a very valuable tool to make live matches in the living room even more immersive, thanks also to the elegant design and able to adapt to any environment. Katana V2X, with a small footprint, is ideal for play environments or living rooms with limited space.

