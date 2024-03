Friday, March 8, 2024



| Updated 03/12/2024 10:57 a.m.















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Take on the challenge of directing the HLA La Vega hospital with responsibility and professionalism. Ahead is the challenge for the hospital to continue being a benchmark, synonymous with excellence and the private center with the best health reputation.

–What does it mean for you to have become…