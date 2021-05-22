At its lowest popularity moment, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation for his management of the pandemic, which leaves Brazil with 450,000 fatalities, so far. The accusations against his government range from obstruction of obtaining vaccines against the disease to the systematic felling and sale of trees in the Amazon country.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, goes through low hours. After the reshuffle of the Government that occurred at the end of March, in which he was forced to change six ministers due to pressure from his allies in the Center, the ultra-conservative president is now facing attacks by the Senate Investigative Commission on the pandemic of the coronavirus. The objective is to accelerate the responsibility of Bolsonaro and his team in the management of the worst health crisis in Brazil.

Work began on May 4 with the appearance of former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the first of a list of four public managers who tried, without much success, to contain the spread of a virus that to date has claimed their lives. of almost 450,000 people. The representative of the Pfizer company in Brazil, Carlos Murillo, and the director of the National Health Surveillance Agency, Antonio Barra Torres, also had to testify.

But the most anticipated presence – and also the most feared by Bolsonaro – was that of Eduardo Pazuello, the Army general who spent ten months at the helm of the Ministry of Health. Pazuello avoided going in the Commission’s starting week, claiming that he had had contact with two people infected by Covid-19 and that he needed to quarantine.

Former Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros and Brazilian Senator Omar attend a hearing of the Parliamentary Investigation Committee (CPI) to investigate the actions and management of the Government during the coronavirus pandemic in the Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 19, 2021. © Adriano Machado / Reuters

Behind the scenes, it was commented that the former minister was undergoing intensive training to face a complex interrogation, since he is considered the most responsible for the uncontrolled increase in deaths in Brazil. Meanwhile, Pazuello got a habeas corpus of the Supreme Court, which in theory allowed him to remain silent and not be forced to provide evidence against himself, as allowed by the Brazilian Constitution.

Systematic rejection of the purchase of the Pfizer vaccine

However, Pazuello chose to answer all the senators’ questions in a long session that lasted two days and that had to be interrupted by discomfort, which the attending physician attributed to “emotion.” The general had to explain his actions during the oxygen crisis in Manaus, earlier this year, when more than 30 patients died of suffocation. Pazuello assured that the lack of oxygen in Manaus lasted only three days, which aroused the ire of several parliamentarians. “This is wrong information, a liar. There was a lack of oxygen in the Amazon city for more than 20 days. Just look at the death toll. It is enough to see the despair of the population, ”Senator Eduardo Braga replied indignantly.

The former minister was also questioned about the massive purchase of chloroquine, the drug defended by Bolsonaro as an early treatment against Covid-19 and whose effectiveness has been denied on multiple occasions by the scientific community. Another controversial issue was the delay in the purchase of the Pfizer vaccine. According to the manager of this company, over the past year 70 million doses were offered to the Brazilian Government on five occasions and there was never a response, until March of this year, when Bolsonaro got on the vaccination bandwagon for fear of not being re-elected in 2022.

Pazuello denied the version of the Pfizer spokesperson without providing evidence and, at the same time, exempted the president of Brazil from all responsibility. “I never received direct orders from Bolsonaro,” he said. But the Commission’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros, accused Pazuello of having lied on at least 15 occasions and demanded the hiring of a data verification agency in the parliamentary commission to “unmask the lies”, which, according to him, were uttered by the former Minister of Health.

“We will not buy the Chinese vaccine”: Bolsonaro

It should be noted that on YouTube there are dozens of videos that contradict the version of Pazuello, who last year he wanted to buy the Chinese Coronavac vaccine and was publicly disavowed by Bolsonaro for ideological reasons. “We will not buy the Chinese vaccine,” said the president, in an episode that would culminate with the phrase “One commands and another obeys,” uttered by Pazuello in a live connection with the president.

Another high point of the Commission was carried out by the former Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araújo, who was called to clarify the attacks carried out from social networks against China. In his on his personal blog, the diplomat, known for his denial and anti-globalism, called Covid-19 a “communavirus”, a play on words that suggested that the virus is communist.

His Sinophobia was borne by the president’s son, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, who on his Twitter account accused China of having created the coronavirus, causing a serious diplomatic crisis. Something, by the way, not very intelligent considering that 84% of the vaccines currently applied in Brazil come from China. This attitude on the part of the highest Brazilian diplomacy caused more than one displeasure to the Chinese ambassador in Brazil, Yang Wanming, who also used Twitter to fight back.

Quem assistiu Chernobyl vai understand oq ocorreu Substitute for nuclear power plant coronavirus and Soviet government Chinese pela +1 time, I would rather hide something serious than expose wear, but it would save countless lives China’s fault and freedom would be a solution https://t.co/h3jyGlPymv – Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) March 18, 2020



Araújo also had to offer explanations about the purchase of chloroquine in India and the late and meager accession to the international consortium Covax Facility. The senators answered the former minister for his decision to opt for the minimum quota, equivalent to 10% of the Brazilian population, when he had the right to request vaccines for 50% of the population, that is, 42.5 million doses. The former minister refuted that the delay in joining the consortium has harmed Brazil and cited the logistical problems facing the organization. “Covax has difficulty delivering doses to countries that asked for 10%, as well as 20% or 50%,” he argued.

Finally Araújo, who appeared tense during the statement, was rebuked about the failure of the Foreign Ministry to bring more oxygen from Venezuela in January, during the health collapse that devastated Manaus. The Venezuelan government ended up donating oxygen to the State of Amazonas, which was transported by land to Brazil. Pressured by the senators, the former minister acknowledged that he never thanked the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro for the gesture. In addition, he refused to take responsibility and blamed everything on the Ministry of Health.

The Supreme Court indicates to the Ministry of Environment to smuggle with “forest products”

Another blow against Bolsonaro was the operation of the Federal Police, carried out this week against the Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles, who has been accused of illegal timber trafficking. Operation Akuanduba investigates crimes against the public administration, such as corruption, embezzlement and facilitation of smuggling, practiced by public agents and businessmen. According to the investigations, the criminal scheme was transnational in nature. The Brazilian Police counted on the collaboration of the United States.

“According to the police authority, the testimonies, documents and data collected indicate, in theory, the existence of a great scheme to facilitate the smuggling of forest products, which would have the participation (…) of the Minister of the Environment, as well as servers public and legal persons ”, reveals the document prepared by one of the Supreme Court judges, Alexandre de Moraes. Bolsonaro came out in defense of Salles. On his weekly live connection, He said that he is an excellent minister and that he is a victim of “environmental Shiites”.

Only 24% of Brazilians approve of Bolsonaro’s mandate, according to Datafolha

Despite his arrogant and self-confident tone, Bolsonaro cannot hide that his government is collapsing and that his popularity is on the ground. According to Datafolha, in the last poll in May, 24% of Brazilians approved his mandate, 6% less than in March. It is the worst data since your election. In addition, 45% of those surveyed consider their government bad or lousy.

With 14 million unemployed and the sad possibility of reaching 750,000 deaths from Covid-19 in August, according to estimates from the University of Washington, Bolsonaro has chosen to take mass baths in the main cities of the country to reaffirm his authority and regain his prestige.

The Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, the country with the second highest death rate from Covid-19 in the world.

© Michael Dantas / AFP

On May 1, hundreds of supporters of the president went to Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, to show their support. Many protesters carried banners calling for military intervention. There were crowds despite health recommendations, which advise social distancing due to the pandemic.

Polls give former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the clear favorite in the 2022 elections, who in March regained his political rights after the Supreme Court annulled all the sentences against him. Even former president Henrique Fernando Cardoso has publicly revealed that he will support him.

“Bolsonaro maintains a base through super exposure as president and authoritarian and conservative policies. There is an ideological component of the right and the extreme right, and an electoral anti-PT component (the Workers’ Party, founded by Lula), which he feeds ”, analyzes José Álvaro Moisés, a political scientist at the University of São Paulo.

The presidential elections are still over a year away, but the pre-campaign has already started unofficially. Until 2022, anything can happen.