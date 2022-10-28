Sri Lanka.- Despite the fact that there are many videos of puppies showing the great love they have for their owners, dogs are not the only animals that are capable of creating very close bonds with humans, as the viral video of a monkey trying to wake up the man who took care of him, who died suddenly.

Although it is known that dogs are people’s best friends, it is also true that loins are not the only ones with the ability to show gratitude to humans when they do something beneficial for them. Under this premise the following viral case is registered.

It was through different social networks where the video was published that shows how an affectionate and innocent monkey tries to “wake up” the man who for a long time cared for and played with himthis despite the fact that he was lying in his coffin.

According to what was detailed by the media, Peetambaram Rajanwho was the father of two minor children and a friend of the little animal, recently died of a sudden illness.

As pointed out by Rajas’ children and neighbors, he was characterized by his great love for animals, for which he was known to have a big heart. Given his actions and his character, the individual was visited daily by a gray langur monkey.

It was in this way that the deceased managed to establish a relationship with the little animal, a local specimen from the forest in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. Faced with Peetambaram’s unexpected death, the monkey was clearly affected by his absence.

The children of the protagonist of this viral case reported that the little animal, which usually feeds on leaves, fruits and flowers, skipped its diet when it visited Rajan, since this gave him cookies and other food.

It was in this way that man and the langur monkey managed to establish a strong bond with each other over time, to the point that the copy went to his funeral in order to give him the last goodbye.

According to what can be seen in the clip, the monkey approached his friend to say goodbye, so it can be seen that he is looking at him for later touch his face, smell him and finally kiss him on the forehead.

However, after a moment passed, the relatives of the deceased had to remove the langur monkey from the coffin where Rajan lay, since it was trying to take the man’s hand and hold on to it.