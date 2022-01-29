The n-queens challenge or of the eight queens, is a chess problem that has worried the specialists of this sport for years.

It was raised for the first time in 1848, by the German chess player Max Bezzel.

The n-queens problem consists of placing n queens on an nxn chessboard in such a way that it is not possible for two queens to capture each other. That is, they are not in the same row, or in the same column, or on the same diagonal.

In August 2021, Michael Simkin, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Mathematical Sciences and Applications at Harvard, provided an answer to this problem.

According to Simkin, there are some (0.143n)n ways to arrange the queens so that none attack each other on n-by-n chessboards.

And although Simkin’s final equation does not provide the exact answeris simply saying that this figure is as close to the real number that can be obtained at this time.

“If you told me that I want you to place your queens in such and such a way on the board, then I could analyze the algorithm and tell you how many solutions there are that meet this constraint,” Simkin said according to the RT portal. “In formal terms, it reduces the problem to an optimization problem,” she added.

Based on Simkin’s answer, as the boards get larger and the number of queens increases, research shows that in almost all configurations the queens tend to be arranged on the sides of the board, with fewer queens in the middle, where they are exposed to attack.

