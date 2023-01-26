Ribbon cutting for the new mobile mammography unit of the ‘Caravan of prevention’, the project to protect women’s health that Komen Italia has been carrying out for years with the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation. Donated by ENAV, the company that manages civil air traffic in Italy, the mobile unit will be equipped with a latest generation 3D mammography machine with tomosynthesis and will make it possible to expand the free diagnostic prevention activities offered by this programme. Present at the inauguration today were Marco Elefanti, general director of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation; Riccardo Masetti, Founder of Komen Italia; Daniela Terribile, president of Komen Italia; Giovanni Exchange, scientific director of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation; Francesca Isgrò, president of Enav, and Paolo Simioni, managing director of Enav.

“This generous donation from ENAV – says Riccardo Masetti, who is also director of the Gemelli Breast Center – has a double positive value for a voluntary organization like ours. On the one hand, it testifies to the appreciation that we have been able to generate with the activities carried out daily to protect women’s health; on the other hand, it will allow us to offer an even greater number of early diagnosis tests to women who are particularly in need of them. Heartfelt thanks to Enav from the Governing Council and all the volunteers of Komen Italia for this gesture of trust and esteem”.

To date, the Prevention Caravan has carried out 600 days to promote women’s health in 17 Italian regions, offering over 50,000 free medical services, especially to women who live in conditions of greater social and economic fragility. The protection of women’s health has important repercussions on the well-being of the community due to the role of women in the family, work and social spheres. Also for this reason, for over twenty years, Komen Italia has been committing ever-growing energy and economic resources to programs such as the Caravan of Prevention to raise awareness among women and make concrete opportunities for health protection available to them free of charge.

Breast tumors are the most frequent malignant neoplasms in women and occasionally also occur in men (1 case in 100). Every year there are over 1.6 million new cases in the world, 56,000 of which in our country. When breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, it is possible to cure it in over 90% of cases with less invasive therapies. But still today in many cases the diagnosis comes late.

“The prevention and early diagnosis of carcinomas – underlines Francesca Isgrò, president of ENAV – are fundamental elements for guaranteeing any timely treatment for the benefit of the best conditions of female health and well-being for the entire community. As a woman, I can only thank you from the bottom of my heart all the people of Komen Italia and the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation for their dedication. This initiative represents a model of prevention and awareness not only for today’s women but also and above all for future generations”.

“In our group, the protection of health is an absolute value to be preserved with commitment and dedication, we were immediately enthusiastic about contributing to the cause that Komen Italia is pursuing – says Paolo Simioni, CEO of Enav -. Projects and initiatives of this kind are cornerstones for an ever-increasing social awareness on prevention issues. We thank Komen Italia and the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation for their extraordinary commitment and self-sacrifice in the fight against breast cancer”.

“Enav’s decision to offer Komen Italia a new mobile unit, fully technologically equipped – underlines Daniela Terribile, president of Komen Italia – represents a further possibility to expand the range of action of the Caravan of prevention in collaboration with the Gemelli. This project, which over the years has taken on an ever more precise connotation, has proved to be extremely useful precisely in reaching places and realities where prevention does not arrive or arrives with great difficulty, offering on the spot, and free of charge, prevention exams, as well as allowing a fruitful and synergistic collaboration with local health institutions for greater effectiveness of breast cancer prevention programs”.

Finally Marco Elefanti, general director of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation: “It is a consolidated and successful initiative of high social value that Gemelli enthusiastically supports alongside Komen Italia. A heartfelt thanks for the support to the Caravan also goes to ENAV from Gemelli. Thanks to the donation of this new breast prevention mobile unit on which specialized healthcare personnel of our Foundation work, the ‘fleet’ of means available for the promotion of women’s health is strengthened. In this way it will be possible to offer an ever-wider public free prevention activities to protect the health, in particular of that fragile female population who have greater difficulty in accessing health facilities”. The first Health Promotion Day, carried out with the mobile unit additional, will be dedicated to the ENAV employees of the Via Salaria headquarters in Rome.