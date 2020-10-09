The welcoming committee could have turned into a tragedy. On Wednesday October 7, a delegation of nine CGT General Electric unionists from Villeurbanne and Saint-Priest (Rhône-Alpes) visited the RTE (Electricity transmission network) site in Grande Ile in Savoie. Objective: to make Jérôme Pécresse, present on the spot that day, hear their opposition to the restructuring project underway at GE, whose husband Valérie Pécresse chairs the renewable energies branch (since the takeover of Alstom’s activities in 2016 ).

“They were waiting for Mr. Pécresse to devote a few moments of dialogue to them. Instead, we came close to disaster when (his) car refused to stop at the entrance to the site, continuing on its way and rushing towards the employees, who, reactive, narrowly escaped the accident. »Denounces the CGT. “Dangerous” and “inadmissible” behavior, symptomatic according to the union, of the state of social dialogue within GE. “The employees on site who are all hired by Grid solutions (a branch of GE which manufactures equipment for electrical networks – note) have decided to file a complaint with the gendarmerie for endangering the lives of others” assures Serge Paolozzi , CGT union representative for GE Villeurbanne.

The incident is to say the least revealing of the tension which reigns since the announcement of the management, in September, of a vast restructuring of its activities affecting particularly the Hydro branches (which manufactures the turbines and the alternators for the hydroelectric dams) and Grid.

Detailed last Wednesday during a central CSE, this plan “on a large scale mainly concerns Europe and especially France” notes the CFDT. The union evokes the elimination of 634 positions out of the nearly 2,000 employees of Grid Solutions SAS. “The Lyon region is the most affected, GE is cutting 338 jobs out of around 596! “Continues the CFDT which regrets that the direction has” made the choice to invest in a final restructuring rather than in development “.

They are a long way from the promises of General Electric, which in 2016 undertook to hire Alstom’s energy activities to hire a thousand employees. In all, the group will have however received 200 million euros in tax credits (CICE and CIR) between 2015 and 2019 and the shareholders of the US giant will have shared, in ten years, no less than 117 billion dollars in dividends. .

Alas, the employees appeal to the State. A petition, launched by the CGT of the Grid site in Villeurbanne, demands that the public authorities finally get involved in GE’s affairs. The State must not only “take any precautionary measure to protect the productive tools and know-how essential to France’s mastery of the electricity sector and therefore of the energy transition”, but also “to ensure that the commitments made by General are respected. Electric and included in the agreement of November 4, 2014, upstream of the buyout of Alstom Énergie ”writes the union. Because basically, concludes Serge Paolozzi, “it is absolutely scandalous to let GE relocate its activity and cut jobs while we hear all day long speeches on energy sovereignty. It is essential to maintain our production capacities in France. Look at what just happened in the Alpes Maritimes. All networks are destroyed. Now imagine that there is no longer anyone in France capable of providing the parts and equipment to restore it to its original state… ”

Marion d’Alllard

Petition launched by the CGT of Villeurbanne:

https://www.change.org/p/general-electric-la-situation-est-grave?