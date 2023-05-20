Document was ratified at the 1st joint meeting between group leaders and guest countries in Hiroshima, Japan

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was one of the signatories of a joint declaration on food security. The letter was ratified this Saturday (May 20, 2023) at the 1st joint meeting between the leaders of the G7 and the invited countries (Australia, Comoros, South Korea, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, Ukraine and Vietnam, in addition to Brazil) , during the summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Here’s the full of the press release (178 KB, in English).

Called the “Hiroshima Declaration of Action for Resilient Global Food Security,” the document outlines actions that must be taken to combat world hunger.

“We reaffirm that access to nutritious, safe and affordable food is a basic human need and we share the importance of working together to respond to the worsening global food security crisis”say the leaders.

According to the document, the covid pandemic, international prices for energy, food and fertilizers, the impacts of climate change and ongoing conflicts, especially the war in Ukraine, threaten global food security.

To address the situation in the short term, leaders commit to:

support humanitarian assistance to countries facing emergency levels of acute food insecurity, such as the Horn of Africa, northeast region of the African continent;

advocate for a substantial increase in humanitarian and development funding;

support the export of grain from Ukraine and Russia;

facilitate open and transparent international trade;

strengthen coordination between countries and international institutions that play the role of food donors, such as the UN (United Nations); It is

support immediate assistance to increase food production.