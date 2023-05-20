Deutsche Wellei

05/20/2023 – 8:51 am

Emerging countries cannot be called upon to contribute to the resolution of crises if they are not adequately represented in world bodies, says the Brazilian president. Hiroshima, and advocated for a multipolar world order and adequate representation for emerging countries in global governance bodies.

“The solution does not lie in the formation of antagonistic blocs or responses that include only a small number of countries. This will be particularly important in this context of transition to a multipolar order, which will require profound changes in institutions”, he declared, and then defended, once again, a reform of the UN and its partner organizations.

“Without reform of its Security Council, with the inclusion of new permanent members, the UN will not recover the effectiveness, political and moral authority to deal with the conflicts and dilemmas of the 21st century”, stated the president.

Lula said that decisions by world leaders will only be legitimate and effective if taken and implemented democratically. “It makes no sense to call on emerging countries to contribute to solving the ‘multiple crises’ that the world is facing without their legitimate concerns being attended to, and without them being adequately represented in the main bodies of global governance.”

At the meeting of the G7, the group of industrialized countries, Lula praised the G20, which includes the 20 largest economies in the world, including Brazil. For the president, the “consolidation of the G20 as the main space for international economic consultation was an undeniable advance”, but there is still a lack of better representation of African countries.

He lamented what he called important setbacks, citing the weakening of the multilateral trading system as an example. “The protectionism of rich countries has gained strength and the World Trade Organization remains paralyzed. Nobody remembers the Development Round.”

The group of seven industrialized countries, the G7, brings together Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union (EU). For the meeting in Hiroshima, the G7 invited the leaders of Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Cook Islands and Vietnam and organizations such as the UN, World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

