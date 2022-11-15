The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, assured this Tuesday that he “is convinced” that “this is the moment when Russia’s destructive war must and can be stopped”, in a videoconference intervention at the G20 leaders’ summit that takes place in Bali, Indonesia.

Zelensky, that he had been invited to participate in person – despite the fact that Ukraine is not a member of the G20 –finally intervened by videoconference at the beginning of the summit, in which the war in Ukraine monopolizes much of the attention.

“We will not allow Russia to take a breather, rebuild its forces, and then start a new episode of terror and destabilization.”Zelensky told the G20 leaders, according to the transcript of his speech, held behind closed doors, to which he has had access.

Zelensky carried out the intervention after returning from Kherson, where since Saturday the Ukrainian forces regained control of more than 60 settlements in the region, after the withdrawal of the Russian army.

“Kherson is the only regional center that Russia has managed to occupy since the invasion on February 24. And now Kherson is free“he stressed today.

The Ukrainian leader addressed the G20 leaders in a closed-door speech, and it is unknown if Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, present at the summit on behalf of Vladimir Putin, who declined to go to Bali, was in the room when Zelensky spoke.

Although victorious after the liberation of Kherson, Zelensky anticipated that “we still have to fight for a while”, although he was sure that “victory will be ours”.

Zelensky forcefully refused to make concessions to the Russian side and drew up a series of proposals that were in turn presented to the G20 leaders in a document in the room, according to what he himself warned in the speech.

The proposals include ensuring nuclear security in the face of threats from Russia – which US and Chinese presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping condemned on Monday – and containing the “radioactive bomb” posed by the Zaporizhia nuclear plant. , bombed by Russia.

He also urged to seek measures to ensure “the right to food of every person in the world”, an agreement reached by Moscow and kyiv last July to allow the export of Ukrainian cereals and which expires on Saturday.

He also referred to the need to ensure “energy security” in the face of Russia’s attempt, he said, to “turn cold into a weapon against millions of people,” stating that Moscow “is interested in maintaining the energy crisis.”

Zelensky called for the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter to restore Ukrainian territorial integrity, and the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities.

That’s the way to “prevent an escalation of the conflict”, confirming the end of the war.

“Dear leaders, peace is a global value, which is important for every person in the world. I am convinced that it is also important for each one of you,” he stressed.

Support of nations invited to Ukraine in the end of the conflict



A “majority” of the G20 member countries strongly condemns the war in Ukraine and highlights its devastating human consequences and for the global economy, according to the draft of the joint declaration, which is expected to be approved at the summit in Bali.

The text, to which EFE has had access, in the absence of its formal adoption by the leaders of the group of Twenty, includes a mention of the “Ukrainian war”, contrary to what was expected due to Moscow’s firm opposition to refer in this way to the war conflict that began against the neighboring country.

The document highlights the “immense human suffering” and the problems it entails on a global scale in terms of energy supply, food security or risks for financial instability, although it also echoes the different positions in this regard among the twenty countries.

Taiwan thanks Biden for supporting the island



Taiwan today thanked US President Joe Biden for reiterating his “support and commitment” to the island, which China claims as its own, during his meeting this Monday in Bali (Indonesia) with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

“We are grateful to Biden for reaffirming US support for Taiwan and his opposition to unilateral efforts to change the island’s status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits,” said the spokesman for the Taiwan Strait. Taiwanese presidential office, Xavier Chang, in statements collected by the official CNA news agency.

According to Chang, this shows that “the international community expects the Taiwan Strait to be peaceful and stable.”

“Taiwan will continue to safeguard its sovereignty and emphasize that armed confrontation is not an option for anyone. Maintaining peace and stability in the Strait is the joint responsibility of both parties,” he said.

Joanne Ou, spokeswoman for the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, also thanked Biden for the “solid support shown” by expressing “his concern about China’s actions in the region.”

“As China has unprovoked intensified its military actions in and around the Taiwan Straits, the Biden Administration has shown great respect for peace and stability in the Straits and an ongoing commitment to maintaining the current status quo,” said Ou, pick up CNA.

He added that “in the face of China’s provocations and military expansion, Taiwan will strengthen its defense capabilities and deepen its security partnership with the United States.”

Anyone who seeks to separate Taiwan from China will be violating China’s fundamental interests and the Chinese people will never allow it.

During their meeting in Bali on the eve of the G20 leaders’ summit, Biden told Xi that Washington has not changed its one-China policy, but reiterated that he opposes “any unilateral change to the status quo” by either. the parts.

Biden also raised US objections to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions towards Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and in the wider region.”

For his part, Xi warned Biden that Taiwan is “the first red line that must not be crossed” and assured that he hopes the US will “honor its promise” not to support eventual independence for the island.

“Anyone who seeks to separate Taiwan from China will be violating China’s fundamental interests, and the Chinese people will never allow it. We hope to see peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but peace and Taiwan’s ‘independence’ are irreconcilable,” he said. Xi.

The Chinese president added that he hopes that Washington will “honor its word” and “respect the ‘One China’ policy and the three joint communiques signed” by both.

The tensions around Taiwan were exacerbated last August as a result of a trip to the island by the president of the US House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, to which Beijing responded with the largest military exercises around Taiwan. the island in decades, plus trade sanctions on Taipei.

The island is one of the biggest sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war with China.

Taiwan – where the Chinese nationalist army withdrew after the defeat against communist troops in the civil war – has been governed autonomously since 1949, although China claims sovereignty over the island, which it considers a rebel province whose reunification it has not ruled out. the use of force.

